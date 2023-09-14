YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a suspect in a shooting earlier this month following a minor traffic accident is considered armed and dangerous.

Anthony Gray, 21, is charged with attempted murder for the Sept. 5 shooting at Foster and George Street that put a man in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, including to the face.

Police said the victim was driving on the Madison Avenue Expressway at about 8 a.m. when a car Gray was riding in and the victim’s car collided.

The victim followed the other car to try and get insurance information, but when they were stopped, police say Gray got out of the car and fired several shots at the victim, who managed to drive himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A passenger in the car, frightened by the gunfire, drove away, leaving Gray at the intersection. Police searched the area that morning and later that day for Gray but could not find him.

The victim managed to get the license plate of the other vehicle involved and gave it to police. They traced it to a home on the East Side, where it was found and towed for evidence.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts can call 911; the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911; or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.