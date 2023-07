YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have confirmed that one person was shot late Friday night.

According to Lt. Mohammad Awad, the man is expected to be OK.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Donation Avenue, near Albert Street.

Donation Avenue was still blocked off as of 11 p.m.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.