YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Logan Rodden was last seen at the Rescue Mission, 1300 Martin Luther King Blvd., on June 10, 2023. His family has not had contact with him since and are concerned for his safety, according to police.

Rodden is described as a white male, 5’9″, 160lbs, blond hair and grey eyes. He has a tattoo of the word “Trap” over his right eyebrow, a tattoo that says “$crap” over his left eyebrow, a tattoo of a “bird above a star” on his forehead, and a tattoo of an “ice cream cone on his neck”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodden can contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer at 330-742-8237 or by email at sgtfulmer@youngstownohio.gov.