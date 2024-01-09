Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to clarify that charges have not yet been filed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed Monday inside a South Side home that police described as “deplorable.”

Reports said police were called about 8:40 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue for a report of a stabbing, and when they arrived, a small child came out, latched on to an officer’s leg and said her father had been stabbed by her uncle.

Police went inside and found a man holding a knife in the kitchen standing over a suspect, who was on the floor. The man was ordered at gunpoint to drop the knife and get on the ground, which he did.

The suspect was covered in blood, reports said. Reports said the other man told police he was sitting on a chair when the suspect came up from behind and sliced his throat before he managed to beat the suspect severely.

Both men were examined at St. Elizabeth Health Center, where the suspect remained overnight.

Reports said several children live in the home, which has dog and cat feces and urine “all over the floor.” One of the children was sitting in a litter box, reports said, and three dogs were crammed together in a small cage.

On Tuesday afternoon, police told WKBN that no charges had been filed in the case.

Samantha Bender contributed to this report.