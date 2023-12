YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is working to learn more information about a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police dispatch, there was a shooting at Miss Daisy’s Place around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The area is currently taped off and police are on scene.

One person is dead, although no further details are available at this time.

First News is working to gather more information about this developing incident, check back here for updates.