YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police are investigating after a woman was found late Thursday severely beaten on the East Side.

Police were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 600 block of McBride Street for a report of a woman who had been beaten. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman whose face and head were covered in blood.

The woman told police she was at a family dinner on the South Side with her boyfriend who became upset and they left, reports said.

The boyfriend then drove around the South Side and punched her several times in the face before dropping her off on the East Side, reports said.

The woman told police the man was arrested twice before for assaulting her but she never pressed charges, reports said.

Reports did not mention how or if the woman received medical treatment.