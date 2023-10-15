YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner was on the scene at a home on Youngstown’s South Side Sunday morning.

Our WKBN crews noticed a body being removed from the scene. The coroner has since left the house.

Police and fire departments arrived at the scene on the 200 block of South Schenley Avenue.

Around 5:40 a.m., police were seen putting crime scene tape up.

Officials have not yet commented on the incident. WKBN is still working to find out how the person died.

Crews started leaving the scene around 7 a.m.

We will continue following this developing story. Kyle Wills contributed to this report.