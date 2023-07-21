YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found four guns and drugs Thursday while serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at a South Side home.

Taken into custody during the search was Tara Stewart, 33, on drug charges as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal conveyance of a prohibited item into a detention facility.

Stewart was booked into the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Police served the warrant about 4:15 p.m.

Reports said officers found a 9mm rifle, two 9mm semiautomatic handguns and a .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

Police also found crack cocaine, marijuana, a scale and a grinder, the report stated.

Stewart is not allowed to have a gun or be around a gun because of several prior felony drug convictions, reports said.

Stewart picked up the illegal conveyance charge when deputies at the jail found crack cocaine hidden in an orifice while she was booked.

Another woman at the home was taken into custody on a probation violation out of Campbell Municipal Court.