YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man they were chasing through the West Side of Youngstown Friday morning.

Police say the suspect was armed and fleeing on foot on the 2400 block of Tyrell Avenue.

According to YPD, the suspect is accused of pulling a gun on a relative and then running away. Police caught him around 11:30 a.m.

No word yet on the identity of the suspect, but he is on his way to the Mahoning County Jail.

Joe Gorman contributed to this report.