YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A large police presence is at Mahoning County High School late Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and Youngstown Police were called out at 10:40 a.m. for reports of a large fight at the school on Gibson Street.

First News crew members say there were more than a dozen cruisers at the school at the height of the ordeal. Multiple departments responded to reports of a large fight between 25-30 students. Authorities say no weapons were involved in the fight and no injuries were reported.

Juvenile probation officers were on scene as well.

At this time, no other information has been released besides that police have the situation contained.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Nadine Grimley, Kristen Hephner and Joe Gorman contributed to this report.