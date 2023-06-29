YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors revealed on Thursday that they are in plea talks with the second of three suspects in the September 2020 shooting death of a 4-year-old boy at his mother’s Struthers home.

The revelation came during a pretrial hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Kimonie Bryant, 26, who could face the death penalty if convicted of the death of Rowan Sweeney in the Perry Street home of his mother.

Assistant Prosecutor Mike Yacovone told Judge Anthony D’Apolito that prosecutors have held talks with Bryant’s attorneys, John Juhasz and Lynn Maro, about their client taking a possible plea.

Earlier, it had been revealed that plea talks are also being held with Andre McCoy, 22, who could also face the death penalty if convicted of Sweeney’s death.

Yacovone said there have been snags, however, with McCoy’s case, which would need to be worked out if a deal were to be reached with Bryant.

McCoy’s trial is tentatively set for Sept. 5 and Bryant’s for Sept. 11, but if the trial of third defendant Brandon Crump, 19, goes forward, Bryant’s case will almost certainly have to be pushed back.

Judge D’Apolito said he wants to begin preparing for McCoy’s trial by mailing questionnaires to jurors when a new list of jurors is generated on July 20 to determine who can serve on a death penalty case.

The judge said if McCoy takes a plea offer then those jurors could instead be used for Bryant’s trial.

Juhasz, however, said he may not be ready for trial by Sept. 11. He said prosecutors recently turned over to him and Maro evidence they collected when McCoy was arrested in January by U.S. Marshals after he had been on the run for almost two years after he was indicted in the case.

The new evidence they were given will take some time to go through because the amount of material to go through is massive, Juhasz said. Maro said one file alone had over 163,000 images on it.

Even though the evidence was collected when McCoy was arrested, some of it might apply to Bryant and the attorneys need to know what is in there before moving forward with a plea deal or a trial, Juhasz said.

Judge D’Apolito said he would consider a continuance if needed, but he will not set Bryant’s trial back months because he believes the case is “closer to the end than the beginning.”

Crump had to have his case sent back to juvenile court because a bind-over hearing was never held on his charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder in the case.

Crump waived his hearing last week and the case was indicted by a grand jury on June 22. A trial date has yet to be set for him.

Crump cannot receive the death penalty because he was 17 when Sweeney was killed.

Prosecutors said the three burst into the home of Sweeney’s mother and shot him and wounded four others to rob the boyfriend of Sweeney’s mother of his stimulus check.

Bryant turned himself in hours after the shooting and has been in the county jail since then. He was indicted in October 2020.

McCoy was indicted in March 2021 in a superseding indictment, but he was not arrested until January. He was shot in the head during the same shooting that killed Sweeney. Prosecutors have not said if he was wounded on purpose or by accident.

Crump was arrested in November 2020 initially on aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges. A hearing was held on those charges in juvenile court and they were bound over but no hearing was ever held on the aggravated murder and other charges.