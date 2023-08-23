YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A picketer demonstrating in the Youngstown schools strike was hit by a car in front of Volney Rogers School Wednesday.

It happened about 1:55 p.m.

The picketer is a man and an art teacher. He was getting an ovation when the ambulance pulled out. He is being taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police say they have a suspected driver.

Members of the Youngstown Education Associated began picketing Wednesday following a breakdown in negotiations.

The district has filed an illegal strike complaint with the State Employment Relations Board. The board has 72 hours to respond.