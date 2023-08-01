YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boulevard Park Block Watch in Youngstown is celebrating the completion of phase one of a new pocket park.

A ribbon cutting was held on August 1 at the park on Clarencedale Avenue, on the city’s South Side.

Phase one included park benches, picnic tables, porch swings and a flag pole.

The $60,000 for the park came from donations and grants.

“This is the perfect spot because our kids can come, walk here, ride their bikes here. Residents can walk here, sit down and relax and enjoy time with their neighbors,” said Holly Henry, president of the Boulevard Park Block Watch.

They are currently working on phase two, which includes a children’s area and a climbing tree.

This is WKBN’s neighborhood and we are proud to be a donor to the Block Watch for the last 15 years.