YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was another day Tuesday for staff with Animal Charity of Ohio as Youngstown police and code enforcement officers discovered four dogs inside a house on the city’s North Side that ultimately had to be condemned.

“The police called us to take a look at the dogs that were in this house regarding a human welfare situation,’ said Jane MacMurchy, with Animal Charities.

Although the owner agreed to take the dogs with him, this wasn’t the agents’ first call this week. They seized seven adult dogs and new puppies from the scene of a homicide on Park Hill Avenue.

“The more crime that happens, the busier we get. And as you can see on the news, the crime is outrageous,” MacMurchy said.

Just last week, agents seized two dogs after their owner who had been living out of his car and arrested on warrants out of Portage County.

“We are getting completely overwhelmed,” MacMurchy said.

Right now, the agency is caring for more than 240 animals, including 95 dogs and 140 cats. Over-capacity issues are taking a toll.

“It has to be a case with an emergency situation that the animal has the potential to lose its life or suffer severely that we’re bringing in,” MacMurchy said.

But with winter weather here, agents say they are still on the lookout for animals left outside without proper shelter.

“We’re just shoving these calls in — free time — whenever we possibly can,” MacMurchy said.