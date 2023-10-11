YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews worked to control a house fire in Youngstown Wednesday.

It broke out just after 1:30 p.m. inside an occupied house on the 2000 block of Cooper Street, near Indianola Avenue.

Six people live in the house. There were three people home at the time of the fire, and they got out after a neighbor alerted them to the fire.

The fire was mostly contained in the attic of the two-story house where a large hole was seen in the roof. The house is not livable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.