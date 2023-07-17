YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man serving a prison sentence for his role in the 1996 murder of a 3-year-old who met with the state parole board last month found out his initial parole hearing will not be until 2034.

A spokesman for the state Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections said no action was taken by the parole board in the case of DeNicholas Stoutmire. 48, who was convicted of complicity to aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated murder in the June 10, 1996 shooting that took the life of Jessica Belew, 3.

Joellen Smith, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections, said in an email that Stoutmire did meet with the parole board in June, “however after further review, it was determined his initial hearing is scheduled for 2034, so no action was taken by the board. He will be heard by the board in 2034.”

Jessica was killed on the front porch of a home on Oak Park during a drive-by shooting.

Stoutmire did not fire the gun that killed Belew, but he drove the car containing three other men, including the shooter. The men, members of the Crips street gang, were at the home on Oak Park looking for a member of the rival Bloods who they believed was involved in the shooting of a Crips member the previous day.

Jessica was on the porch asking for a glass of water when gunfire rang out and she was killed.

Stoutmire was eventually captured by police and convicted in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum.

In May, when it was thought Stoutmire would have a parole hearing in June, County Prosecutor Gina DeGenova opposed Stoutmire’s release. She said Stoutmire has not taken any classes in prison to better himself and has been written up several times for rules violations.

DeGenova also said Stoutmire that night not only drove, but he knew there was a plan in place to shoot someone and took no action to stop it, and he fled the scene and hid from police before he was caught.