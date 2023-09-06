YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been 15 days and there is still no deal between the Youngstown City School District and the Youngstown Education Association. Wednesday night at Wick Park, parents met to discuss their frustrations.

“Parents have something to say. Parents need to come out and voice their concerns. It’s been a long summer for these children,” said Sadie Muhammad, organizer of the parent community meeting.

Muhammad organized the meeting to allow parents to talk about the teachers strike. Across the board, parents are not happy their children have not been able to return to school.

“I feel that somewhere, somehow, the board of education just doesn’t want to budge. They are not caring about what is going on,” said Kenneth Dickey, a parent with two kids in the school district.

Kenneth blames the district for the lack of a contract.

“My wife and I have been on the picket line every day since they have gone on strike. It’s only been for a couple of hours because my wife is homeschooling,” Kenneth said.

“I am a parent in the district. I’m a coach. I’m an alumni. I’m also a teacher. Right now, I feel like I am in the middle of all of this,” said Taneka Allison, who has three kids in the school district.

Allison says she wants her children back in school.

“I’m going out to picket and help out with my union but my kids are sitting at home not learning anything,” Allison said.

Kids also say they would rather be in the classroom than at home.

“I’m tired of mom being my homeschool teacher. It’s annoying,” said Kenson Dickey.

Negotiations will resume Thursday at 4 p.m.

Also happening on Thursday, the Mahoning County Democratic Party will host a fundraiser to help the teachers on strike. The event will be at Westside Bowl on Mahoning Avenue from 5-8 p.m. There will be pizza, drinks and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids will get in for free. All of the money will go to the YEA Strike Fund.