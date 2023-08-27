YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is that time once again, the annual Panerathon at the Covelli Centre. The event raises thousands of dollars to go towards breast cancer care in the Valley.

Thousands will be participating Sunday in either the 2 Mile Walk/Run or the 10k. All the proceeds go to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Over the last 14 years, the Panerathon has raised more than $3.5 million for the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley in support of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at St. Elizabeth Hospital, the first comprehensive breast care center in the region.

The race starts at 10 a.m. registration starts at 8 a.m. if you have not pre-registered for the event.

The road closures for Panerathon will go from 7 a.m. to noon.

Racers are already out in full force at Panerathon, so get out there early.