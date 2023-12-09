YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night, Southside Boxing Club hosted a pack house to its annual “Season’s Beatings” event at Penguins City Brewing.

The event featured 11 match bouts with hometown boxers, across all different weight classes and ages.

“Youngstown’s always been great with boxing, I’ve been fortunate for the last 35 years to have good shows like this, and we have a great following,” said owner of Southside Boxing Club, Jack Loew. “As you can see, they’re still piling in the door and we’ve got a pretty full house show up.”

Loew said they do this every holiday season to get people together.

“It means a lot, especially around the holidays,” said Loew. “Everybody getting out, having a good time.”

The main headliners were Youngstown’s Tony Scandy vs. Pittsburgh’s Ed Boehler for the Master’s super Heavyweight Belt.

“We’re just trying to keep this going, keep some of these young kids off the street and see what we can do for them,” said Loew. “The crowd, the people, the holidays.”