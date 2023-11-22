YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saint Vincent de Paul in Mahoning County teamed up with St. Michael’s in Canfield for its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of area residents arrived for a full spread that included turkey, stuffing, and of course, pumpkin pie.

St. Michael’s cooked up over 300 meals for the event.

The dinner is to help low-income families come together and celebrate Thanksgiving together.

“Things that we so take for granted, there are a lot of people who just do not have this kind of hot meal. This is what we want. We want people to be able to come together and to have that sense of community and shared meals, which is very important,” said Anne Kravitz, of St. Vincent de Paul of Mahoning County.

This was the first year that the event has been held on a Wednesday, but the change of date didn’t hurt the turnout.