YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The largest school-based provider of vision care in the nation for children spent Wednesday at a local camp.

“Vision To Learn” was at Easter Seals camp, providing eye exams and giving the students free glasses. The organization provides children with vision screenings, eye exams, and – if needed – a pair of prescription glasses, at no cost to the child or their family. The health initiative launched in Youngstown in January of 2023 to provide for K-12 students throughout the Mahoning Valley.

“One of the stories that really impacted our team a lot was we had a student that he had over a plus nine, which is almost I mean, he couldn’t see really anything,” said Vision To Learn program manager Christine Johnstone. “So the school district, after he got his new glasses, they gave him a time just to go around the hallways and just see the colors and see the walls be.”

The organization even offers free repairs if something happens.

Vision To Learn will be at Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Thursday to work with some underserved students of Youngstown.

Brian Ohlbeck contributed to this report.