YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Christmas looks different for everyone. It can be stressful for those who may not have anyone to celebrate with or may not have the means to cook a warm meal. But one Valley organization is making sure no one is lonely, or hungry this holiday.

“The idea of Christmas is service,” said Ed McCarragher, treasurer with the Mahoning County Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

With that idea in mind, McCarragher, served up a Christmas meal Monday afternoon to those in need. With their dining hall closed over the weekend and the holiday falling on a Monday, he said he couldn’t bear the fact that people wouldn’t have a hot meal for three days.

“I come up with this bright idea. First, you have to talk to your wife, then I talked to the director to see if we could do that,” McCarragher said. “Then, I sent out a text to my family saying, ‘Are you willing to help?'”

And they were quick to help. His father, daughter, siblings and friends from St. Luke offering up their time to serve the meals.

“They’re not coming here for a paycheck,” said Charles Brown Jr., of Youngstown. “They’re just coming here to pass out love and share their joy with others.”

McCarragher said they raised enough money to pay for the dinner so that nothing came out of St. Vincent de Paul’s budget. About $1,300 to be exact, with about $500 left over to go toward supplies for the dining hall.

“Petroleum products — trays, gloves, trash bags — the prices have gone through the roof, so stuff like that, they use everyday that has nothing to do with the food,” McCarragher said.

Volunteers said their hearts are full being able to celebrate the holiday together and enjoy a nice warm meal.

“In Youngstown, it’s hard, but they do got people and places, agencies, that help us,” said Eddie Bandy, of Youngstown.

“It’s good. The fellowship with people in the community, family and friends,” Brown said.

Toiletry bags were also given out to those in need, with everything from shaving cream to shampoo and conditioner.

“They do it for us, the people,” Bandy said.

It’s safe to say the meal got folks into the Christmas spirit.

“I’ll be smiling the rest of the day,” Brown said.