YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was taken to the hospital after crashing off the road near downtown Youngstown Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. by Market Street and Pyatt Street.

A car was traveling on Market Street then it went off the road, crashed into a pole near a business, then traveled a few more blocks before wrecking near a billboard.

The person taken to the hospital wasn’t seriously hurt.

Market Street was closed while crews worked to clean things up but has since reopened.