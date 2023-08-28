YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police say a person is dead in a shooting early Monday morning.

According to police, the call of shots fired on Bruce Street near Himrod Avenue came in shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police at the scene say a man was dead upon arrival and had at least one gunshot wound.

No other information was released.

This is the 10th homicide in Youngstown this year and the second in three days. Last year, there were 19 homicides in Youngstown.

