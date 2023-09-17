YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sundays are for science: In Youngstown, OH WOW! Science Center kicked off its 7 Days of STEM event with the annual Silly Science Sunday.

Kids and families gathered around Central Square downtown to experience a variety of unique hands-on activities. There were many exhibits all related to science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics.

Organizations like the Youngstown State University College of STEM, the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, Valley STEM Academy and more offered fun learning opportunities.

“So many opportunities with the STEM field that kids don’t even know about, so getting them to know about that from a really young age, and see what’s out there, we can really pique their interest,” says Lynnette Brown, with Valley STEM Academy and MCCTC.

“We love STEM, and we want to spread it to other kids who don’t have the chance to get involved with STEM and robotics,” said Ben Fiscus, with the Sharon High School robotics team.

Youngstown’s Regional Science & Technology Festival will continue for the next six days. To learn more or to view the calendar of events, visit OH WOW!’s website.