YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Technology is a big part of many people’s lives, however, some still don’t have much access to the digital world.

That’s what National Digital Inclusion Week is trying to help.

It started Monday and aims to bring awareness to digital technology.

According to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, 18 million households don’t have internet access — 14 million of which are in urban areas.

Oak Hill Collaborative in Youngstown is helping recognize this week with different workshops each day.

“The value is that they don’t see what it can do in their lives, so we feel that by educating people through our workshops, we can get people to understand and appreciate what the computers have to offer, what the internet can do for their lives,” said Pat Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative.

Kerrigan said 98% of Youngstown neighbors have the ability to access the internet but only 60% take advantage of internet access.

The following sessions are scheduled at the Oak Hill Collaborative:

Monday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.

Highlighting the “Hardware for Homes” program that provides newly refurbished HP ProBook 640 G2s to qualified applicants.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.

Interview about Artificial Intelligence and Eco-Conscious Technology with Amir Huggins of ImagineAge Holdings.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.

Steps to starting a podcast with outreach specialists Sarah and Ariana. This is part 1 of the session.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. on Facebook Live

On Facebook Live, Steve Kristan of Eastgate Regional Council of Governments will be discussing the Affordable Connectivity Program

Thursday, Oct. 5

Highlighting the Sound Lab in the Oak Hill Makerspace for Podcast Planning: Part 2.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

Using Bible apps with Eastgate’s Steve Kristan.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.

Gaming with Twitch and 3-D Printing with Hero Forge — steps to streaming and creating custom miniatures.

The workshops are free, and no pre-registration is required. They are held at the Oakhill Collaborative, located at 507 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown and/or streamed on the Collaborative’s Facebook page.

The Oakhill Collaborative also received money for the laptops from Premiere Bank to give out 30 free laptops.

There are some requirements to qualify for one.

Applicants must be financially eligible, meaning they have to meet a certain income threshold for their household size.

They also have to take three workshops at Oak Hill Collaborative and sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps get up to $30 off of an internet bill per month.

For more information, contact the Oak Hill Collaborative.