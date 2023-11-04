YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Flea held its first November Flea this Saturday in an effort to support the city’s businesses.

Hundreds of people packed the east end space. The goal of the November Flea was to help Youngstown’s small businesses with their critical fourth quarter.

Erin Lonsway owns Bella Amica Boutique downtown had a booth at the flea. She says it’s amazing to see people come out and support.

“This November has really helped bring people back down to downtown Youngstown, due to the construction and other things, people aren’t really heading down,” Lonsway said. “Hopefully this kicks off the holiday season and gets people to come to downtown Youngstown.”

The last flea of the year is the Holiday Flea the first weekend in December.