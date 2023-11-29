YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The fallout from the selection of Congressman Bill Johnson as Youngstown State University’s next president continued Wednesday, with one of the university’s biggest donors saying he’s not happy with the selection process and is reconsidering altering his donations.

In January, Bruce Zoldan, owner of Phantom Fireworks, announced he was donating $5 million to YSU for what would be called the Zoldan Family Center, the renovation of Kilcawley Center. Now, Zoldan says he’s reconsidering what to do with that donation.

“I have not made any firm decisions yet. Obviously, I’m not a happy camper as a major supporter of YSU on how the process went with the trustees selecting Bill Johnson,” Zoldan said.

Zoldan says he’s looking into what can be done with his $5 million commitment for a new student center.

“Legally, I’m not sure what my options are because I made a commitment to the university and probably have signed some kind of a contract,” Zoldan said. “What’s important for me is helping the students now and in the future, and if it’s through scholarships rather than my name on a building, that’s the path I’m going to take. If my legal team says we can get that done instead of putting your name on the student center.”

Zoldan knows redirecting his donation will likely delay the student center from being built.

He also has a message for both the YSU trustees and Johnson:

“I think the university trustees need to reconsider. I think congressman Johnson — who I know very well — needs to reconsider and think what’s best for the university and our community,” Zoldan said.

However, some members of the board of trustees stand by the decision to hire Johnson.

Board Chairman Michael Peterson said Wednesday evening that the trustees would not reconsider hiring Johnson.

The reason Peterson cited was that after all of the interviews with all of the candidates, Johnson was “the right person for the job.”

“It’s the right decision and it’s not the popular decision. I understand that, knew that going into it, but it’s the right decision,” Peterson said.

Peterson says when the search firm Wittkiefer was hired, the trustees told it to get “the best candidate.” Those with Wittkiefer told the trustees that in order to do so, the process had to be confidential.

“To give you an idea about how important that confidential side was: Even after we hired Bill Johnson, the candidates that didn’t get selected said to us, ‘Hey, we want to make sure you guys are going to honor the confidentiality,'” Peterson said.

The trustees then turned to those at Wittkiefer to look for someone nontraditional, since Jim Tressel was successful as a non-traditional president.

“The search firm brought all the names, and Bill Johnson was one of them,” Peterson said.

Peterson says when interviewing Johnson, the trustees asked him about the positions he’s taken regarding immigration and LGBTQ rights.

“We would be silly not have talked about it. ‘Hey, you’ve made these statements where you have these views. How do you feel about that? And how are you going to serve?'” Peterson said.

Peterson says some of the board members who voted for Johnson have been harassed, including a threat of

“But we have had board members who have had threats at their workplace,” Peterson said. “I’ve been called everything from an ‘Uncle Tom’ to a sellout, and told someone is going to spit in my face when they see me.”

Peterson has not talked with either Zoldan or Ed Muransky but says he plans to. He says he’s had sleepless nights over the possibility of losing those levels of financial support. But Peterson is a graduate of YSU — he also says he owes the university for his success — to make sure “the next Mike Peterson” has the same opportunities.