YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local mobile market and nonprofit is looking for some help.

Aisle One Mobile Market partnered up with Building Neighborhoods of Youngstown for a “College Bound Donation Drive.”

Organizers are collecting bedding, bath towels and monetary donations for the giveaway.

The last day to donate is Friday.

The items will be given away on Saturday to Youngstown students going away to college.

Students from both Youngstown City Schools and private schools within city limits qualify. Students must show proof of college acceptance and campus living.

Organizer Kimberly Johnson said this will ease the financial burden of going away to college.

“There are people who do not finish their degree because they don’t have that kind of resources. There are students who don’t go away or might have chosen not to go away to school because they don’t have these items,” she said.

If you want to donate, contact Johnson at (330) 314-3966 or kimberlypjohnson73@gmail.com.

Those who qualify and are interested in receiving items can go to the Youngstown Event Center from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. That is located at Market Street and Dewey Avenue.