YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured Tuesday evening after a North Side home was damaged by gunfire on the North Side.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. to Seneca Avenue for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, they were told a bedroom in a nearby home had been hit by several rounds.

When officers went inside, they found the home had been “riddled” with bullets, reports said. Reports said police found several bullet holes and drywall dust floating through the air caused by bullets going through the walls.

Police collected 19 7.62mm shell casings in the street, the type of ammunition commonly used in AK-47-style semiautomatic rifles.