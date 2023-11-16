YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury declined to indict a man on drug charges stemming from a shooting investigation earlier this year.

Marquise Wilkins was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drugs in October as officers were investigating a shooting.

Police were called to the single-digit block of West Boston Avenue for several separate gunshot sensor calls.

Police found several spent shell casings around a car in the driveway of an apartment and knocked on a door there and reported that Wilkins allowed them inside to check for victims.

Police found no victims inside but reports said there was an open box on a stove that had fentanyl inside in plain view. Also inside the home was a magazine loaded with ammunition and some mushrooms on a couch, reports said.

Officers also noticed an electrical box in an unusual place, and when they checked that, they discovered more fentanyl, reports said.

Reports said Wilkins told police he would not have allowed them inside the house if he had drugs inside.

As police were searching the house, they received word that a juvenile showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound connected to the initial gunfire.

It is not known why the grand jury did not recommend charges in the case.