YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County OVI Task Force released the results of its DUI checkpoint in Youngstown on Friday.

The checkpoint was conducted from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 1535 Mahoning Ave. A total of 462 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 12 vehicles that were directed into the diversion area for further investigation.

Investigators made three felony arrests: on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, and on a warrant.

In addition, investigators also issued summonses on the following charges:

Driving under suspension

No operator’s license

Open container

The OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant, administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.