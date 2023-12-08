YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest member of Youngstown City Council took the oath of office Friday.

Amber White was sworn into the 7th Ward Council seat by Appeals Court Judge David D’Apolito, one of his last acts on the bench before he leaves office at the end of the month. White defeated incumbent Basia Adamczak last month with just eight votes separating the two after a recount.

White said she gained tremendous insight during her time on the campaign trail.

“It all made it worthwhile because now I have such a deeper understanding of the needs of the community and what people are really wanting,” said White. “What they’re looking for with a council member.”

White will assume her duties on January 2 when the council will hold its annual re-organization meeting.