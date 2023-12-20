YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A scholarship for Youngstown State University students is in the works to honor interim president Helen Lafferty as her time with the university draws to a close.

Those with the John S. and Doris M. Andrews Memorial Fund — which is part of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley — are setting aside $25,000 in scholarship funds to honor Lafferty’s involvement with and commitment to the Youngstown State community as well as the greater Mahoning Valley.

“Dr. Lafferty represented YSU very well, and we want to recognize the goodwill created under her leadership,” those with the memorial fund stated.

Lafferty, a Youngstown native, graduated from Ursuline High School before going on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Youngstown State and completing doctorate and post-doctorate programs at several Ivy league schools. She then served over 40 years with Villanova University in various roles before coming to YSU amid former President Jim Tressel’s retirement.

Lafferty will step down from her role at YSU at the end of the year. Congressman Bill Johnson will take her place.

“YSU has been blessed with excellent faculty, dedicated staff and remarkable students. Learning is our focal point and purpose,” said Lafferty. “We can expect great things when we stay true to our mission, focused on learning and serving in meaningful ways. YSU truly remains that strong beacon and the university that transforms minds and hearts.”

The community is welcome to donate toward the Youngstown State University Foundation to support the scholarship in Lafferty’s name.