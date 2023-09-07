YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new resource for people hoping to start a new business in the Valley.

Mahoning Valley Resource Compass is a one-stop shop of resources for entrepreneurs.

The website was debuted at a launch party at Penguin City Thursday night.

It was made possible by a $60,000 grant from the Mahoning County commissioners.

Commissioners partnered with several organizations for the project. They say they hope this resource will help foster business growth in the area.

“We provide a streamlined process for them to access resources, permitting, anything they need to make the process of opening a business a little faster for the small-scale entrepreneurs in the community,” said Nick Chretien with the Economic Action Group.

You can learn more about the resources available by visiting Mahoning.biz.