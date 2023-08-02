YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new phase of construction along Western Reserve Road begins next week as part of the sewer line project.

The road from South Avenue to Hitchcock Road will be resurfaced starting Monday. The Mahoning County Engineer Patrick Ginetti said this will make the road smoother, and get them through the next year or two before the widening project starts.

Ginetti spoke with First News on Tuesday about the current conditions.

“The way it is currently, it’s an active construction zone and is rough. We were hoping that the project would already be underway but it’s not,” Ginetti said.

He stressed that this part of the project is so drivers are safe, as well as the road workers in the area.

There could be delays while this work is done, so drivers should give themselves extra time when driving in the area.

Kristy Regula contributed to this report.