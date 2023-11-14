YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People with game show dreams now have a chance to make those dreams a reality.

Contestant applications are being accepted for the pilot of a new game show “Bridge or Sink.”

It will be filmed at Penguin City Brewing in Youngstown on Dec. 4. The episode will be used to pitch the show to networks.

“It’s an exciting new game show that I like to describe as ‘Jeopardy’ meets ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ although not as physical. Contestants just need to be coordinated,” producer Francisco Hernandez-Caceres said. “We’re looking for people [who] are outgoing, fun, knowledgeable, opinionated and respectful.”

Contestants must be over 18 years old and open to the possibility of getting wet.

Apply here: youngstowngame.com.

