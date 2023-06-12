YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The next time you find yourself in downtown Youngstown searching for coffee or doughnuts, you’ll have a new option.

Café Augustine Coffee and Doughnut Shop is now open inside the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) bus station.

The non-profit teaches life skills to inner city youth.

There’s also a location inside the Newport public library.

On top of doughnuts and coffee, Café Augustine offers popcorn, brownies and fruit.

“Most important thing about this place, I feel, is the community behind it, the people coming through that stop and say hello stop to get a doughnut, sit down and enjoy their time,” said Dominic Pezzoulo, a spokesperson for Cafe Augustine.

For now, the shop is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. There’s free parking nearby on Fifth Ave between Commerce Street and West Federal Street.