YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nationally known comedian and actor who has had specials on Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central is coming to Youngstown next year.

According to a press release, Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to the Covelli Centre on Thursday, November 14, 2024, for his “It Ain’t Right Tour.”

Maniscalco has a role in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated film “The Irishman.” He released a memoir “Stay Hungry” in 2018.

Tickets for the event go on presale Wednesday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only with the password: LAUGH.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Southwoods Health Box Office. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $175.