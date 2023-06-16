YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bocce is big in the Youngstown area, and a hub for the sport has taken its facilities and made them even better. Renovations at the MVR are now complete.

The MVR has a rich history in Youngstown. It opened in the Smokey Hollow neighborhood in 1927 and later received the area’s first liquor license after Prohibition.

There have been numerous changes over the years. Now, two new bocce courts have been added. The entire bocce area has been enclosed for winter use.

Owner Joe Casesse said they started in the early 80s with two courts and then went to four. Now it’s expanded to six with a full enclosure.

“With garage doors for a summer feel and then all of this is heated, so we listened to our customers, they’ve asked us to make sure we can do this for them in the winter and so that’s what we plan on doing,” Casesse said.

The bocce leagues have been a huge success at MVR.

“We believe that we have the largest summer bocce league in America,” Casesse said. “We currently have 104 teams.”

Winter bocce will get going in November, Casesse said.