YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trial for a man accused of a 2021 shooting death has been placed on hold because of the defendant’s illness.

Damon Williams, 25, was to go on trial today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge John Durkin for the June 6, 2021, shooting death of Kesean Bunch, 23.

However, Judge Durkin granted a motion to continue by Williams’ defense team, attorneys Nick Cerni and Tom Zena, because of an illness that has hospitalized their client at least four times.

Their client was in the hospital last week but has now been released. Because he was hospitalized, however, his attorneys could not meet with him to prepare a defense.

Judge Durkin also ordered prosecutors to prepare to hold the trial for the co-defendant, Khayree Williams, also 25. Authorities have not said if the two are related.

Prosecutors wanted to try Damon Williams first then Khayree Williams after Judge Durkin in April granted a motion to sever the trials.

Khayree Williams’ trial is set for Dec. 11.

Bunch was found shot to death in a parking lot at West LaClede and Glenwood avenues. Police have not commented on a motive for his death.