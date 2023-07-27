YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 24th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival kicked off Thursday night in Youngstown with a yearly tradition and favorite event.

One of the main events of the festival’s first night is always the Little Prince and Princess Pageant.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 9 did their best to show off for the crowd and answer a series of questions from the always-entertaining StormTeam 27 meteorologist Jim Loboy, who served as the night’s MC.

First News anchor Lindsey Watson was invited back to judge this cute event now for the third year in a row.

The competition was close — but when the votes were counted and a princess tie was broken, Ava Valentina and Jackson McLhinney took home the crowns.

Congratulations to all of this years participants!