YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret the Youngstown area is home to many great talents, two of whom were recently back in the state for a new project.

Joshua and Jaidyn Triplett are Youngstown natives.

At 18, Joshua left the area to pursue his dream of music. On that journey, he found a passion for acting.

“I’ve done over 150 national commercials, seven consecutive Superbowl commercials; and for me, that’s kind of been my bread and butter,” he said.

As Josh grew his career, he also grew his family. He says his wife and two daughters are what motivate and keep him going.

“It was always a goal to have a family, and I’ve always been an entertainer. But having everyone involved, it’s kind of one of those things I said without knowing I said. Like, ‘If you see me, you see everybody,’” he said.

Now, his oldest daughter Jaidyn has ventured into an acting career of her own.

“I think it’s all about being passionate about what you actually want to do; you can, of course, be influenced by other things, but knowing what you wanna do in life,” she said.

Jaidyn is a main character in the hit show iCarly, a reboot of the original show that airs on Paramount Plus. The show is currently in its third season.

Most recently, she traveled back to her home state of Ohio to film a new movie called Hauntology. Jaidyn plays the lead role in the horror film.

“My character Venus is basically just like a lost person trying to find themselves, and the character’s sister, Jasmine, is trying to help them as well. So, they go on this trip, and the sister basically tells a bunch of scary stories,” she said.

Joshua says watching his daughter share her talents is a proud moment not only for him but for their whole family.

Both Josh and Jaidyn have some projects in the works. Jaidyn will soon be releasing some new music.

“The first single that I’m releasing is called Bop Star, and I’m so beyond ecstatic for everyone to hear it. It’s one of those songs you play in the car when you’re trying to get in that fun mood,” Jaidyn said.

Josh recently starred in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

“It was also a character that I’ve never done before. I was tapping into more dramatic acting. A lot of people were like, ‘You made me cry on that episode.’ You know I’m used to making people laugh and smile and stuff like that,” Josh said.

Josh will also soon be offering acting coaching. In addition, he has a 16-part musical web series called 16 Monologues. The four-part project includes an album, web series, feature film and eventually a stage play. It’s a true story based on Josh’s life.

One thing he says that won’t change is his love for his hometown.

“One thing I think was a secret weapon for me was growing up in Youngstown because I always believed that this life was possible,” Josh said.

Both Josh and Jaidyn’s music can be found on all streaming platforms. You can also follow along with their journey on their family’s Youtube page.