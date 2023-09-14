YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a night of celebration and recognition at Youngstown’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Dozens of volunteers and sponsors came together to be honored by the church for another successful Italian Festival.

WKBN was among those recognized for our many years of sponsorship and support for the festival.

At the end of the night, a $78,000 check was presented to Monsignor Cariglio. It’s all of the money raised from the festival this summer — a 40% increase from last year!

Planning for next year’s Italian Festival is already underway and the dates have been selected.