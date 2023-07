YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in critical condition after a crash between a car and motorcycle early Sunday morning on the South Side.

The crash happened on South Avenue near the I-680 on-ramp in Youngstown just before 1:15 a.m.

Youngstown Police say the car was pulling out of the gas station when it hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe speed was a factor but have not determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.