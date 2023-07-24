YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mill Creek MetroParks will be spraying for mosquitoes on Monday utilizing funds from a state-wide grant.
The MetroParks states spraying will occur between dusk and dawn, barring any windy or rainy conditions, which will postpone spraying.
Beehive owners in the area are advised to call Mahoning County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855 so spraying can be avoided in those locations.
This is funded through an Ohio EPA grant of $816,000 for mosquito control activities, including $127,000 to remove scrap tires, which can become breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.
The following organizations in the First News coverage area were awarded grants:
- Columbiana County Health District – $19,900
- Mahoning County Public Health – $25,000
- Trumbull County Combined Health District – $21,000
The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile, and La Cross Encephalitis, according to the release.
Mosquito control grants specifically target:
- Mosquito surveillance
- Larval control
- Adult mosquito control, such as spraying where mosquito presence poses a risk to public health
- Community outreach
- Breeding source reduction, including trash or tire removal
Over the last seven years, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded $7.5 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.