YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mill Creek MetroParks will be spraying for mosquitoes on Monday utilizing funds from a state-wide grant.

The MetroParks states spraying will occur between dusk and dawn, barring any windy or rainy conditions, which will postpone spraying.

Beehive owners in the area are advised to call Mahoning County Public Health’s Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855 so spraying can be avoided in those locations.

This is funded through an Ohio EPA grant of $816,000 for mosquito control activities, including $127,000 to remove scrap tires, which can become breeding grounds for mosquito larvae.

The following organizations in the First News coverage area were awarded grants:

Columbiana County Health District – $19,900

Mahoning County Public Health – $25,000

Trumbull County Combined Health District – $21,000

The funding will help mitigate the spread of mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika, West Nile, and La Cross Encephalitis, according to the release.

Mosquito control grants specifically target:

Mosquito surveillance

Larval control

Adult mosquito control, such as spraying where mosquito presence poses a risk to public health

Community outreach

Breeding source reduction, including trash or tire removal

Over the last seven years, Ohio EPA and the Ohio Department of Health have awarded $7.5 million to local health departments and communities for mosquito control programs.