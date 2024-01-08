YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – January 2024 is turning into a month of change at Youngstown State University as it welcomes a new president, makes other leadership changes and reorganizes the Dana School of Music program.
On Monday, the university announced that Dr. Brien Smith has moved to the role of special assistant to the president. He was formally the provost. Dr. Jennifer Pintar has been appointed interim provost until a permanent replacement is named.
Pintar has served in several other roles at the university including as associate provost for academic administration and most recently as vice provost.
Congressman Bill Johnson has been named president of the university. He begins his new role Jan. 22. His resignation from Congress is effective Jan. 21.
In recent days, YSU announced that it is reorganizing the Dana School of Music. Four majors are being cut due to low enrollment.
These four majors will be discontinued after this academic year:
- Bachelor of Arts in Music
- Bachelor of Music in Composition
- Master of Music in Composition
- Master of Music in Jazz Studies
YSU addressed the reorganization after citing incorrect social media posts saying the school was closing. According to YSU, the school is not closing, rather they said the four majors were dropped because they consistently had low enrollment.
The Dana School of Music will undergo an immediate reorganization to enhance and rejuvenate the school to better serve students and improve the marketability of graduates. This reorganization allows the university to re-envision and differentiate the undergraduate and graduate programs in Music Education and Music Performance as well as continue to support Music Recording and community initiatives, including the YSU Youth Orchestra.Youngstown State University Administration