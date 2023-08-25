YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special rally was held Friday afternoon ahead of Friday night’s Cardinal Mooney football game.

Members of the 1973 Mooney football team gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school’s first state championship.

The team won the Class Triple-A state championship, defeating Warren Western Reserve 14 to 3.

Ted Bell, the star running back of the ’73 team, was the keynote speaker at the rally.

“Let’s keep this Mooney tradition going on. Let’s not let it die and let’s be all for Mooney. One for all for Mooney, that’s what it’s all about,” Bell said.

Players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members and Goldsteppers from 1973 were also honored during halftime at Friday night’s game.