YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Toughest Monster Truck Tour show returns to the Covelli Centre this winter.

The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The Pit Party is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets start at $17 for kids and $33 for adults. They are $5 more the day of the show.

Discounted tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are available online only on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 28 with the password: TMTTCC24. (Adult tickets purchased during the presale are $5 off and include a free pit pass.)