YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mother and her son are in custody after reports said he ran from police Sunday trying to take him into custody on a warrant and she chased after the police.

Christin Powell, 40, is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court Monday on a charge of obstructing official business, while her son Isaiah Powell, 21, was taken into custody on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business, as well as two warrants.

The pair were arrested after police were called at about 3:35 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of East Florida for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, reports said a man walked up to officers with graze wounds to his arm and head, and he told police Isaiah Powell was also hit by gunfire. Powell said he was not hit, however, and he did not want medical attention.

As police were investigating, Christin Powell pulled up in a car, reports said. She told police someone shot at her son two days ago, reports said.

Isaiah Powell had a “barely discernible” mark under his lip, reports said, and was uncooperative with police. A records check revealed Isaiah Powell had warrants from 2020 from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Wooster and 2021 from the patrol in Cambridge, reports said.

Reports said when police tried to take him into custody on the warrants, Isaiah Powell ran away. As officers ran after him, his mother ran after the officers, reports said. Reports said one officer pushed her out of the way and another officer tackled her.

Both of them were booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said police found no shell casings at the home, but a car in the drive had two bullet holes in it.